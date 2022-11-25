Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in Southcentral Kentucky athletics

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re nearing the end of fall sports season here in Kentucky, and Thanksgiving is a time to cherish all moments big or small.

A time to say thanks and give back to those who do so much, and the sacrifices that are made each and every day.

Being in the sports community is a blessing, and this is WBKO Sports’ way of saying thank you to everyone in Southcentral Kentucky for letting us be a part of the journey so far this year.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Martin
WKU student charged with strangulation, kidnapping following investigation
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Woman charged in father’s murder released from jail as bond reduced
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

Latest News

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in Southcentral Kentucky athletics
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in Southcentral Kentucky athletics
Purples football holds Thanksgiving Day practice in preparation for the semis
Purples football holds Thanksgiving Day practice in preparation for the semis
Purples football prepares for semifinal matchup with practice on Thanksgiving Day
Purples football holds Thanksgiving Day practice
WKU holds off Green Wave for 71-65 victory in Caymans
WKU holds off Green Wave for 71-65 victory in Caymans