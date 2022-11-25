Lady Toppers fall at Cornell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball suffered a 57-50 loss at Cornell on Friday afternoon. It was a sloppy game with 48 combined turnovers and both teams shooting below 40 percent from the field.

“You can’t win when you turn the ball over,” said head coach Greg Collins. “You can’t get 27 turnovers and win very many ball games. We were too sloppy and then we’re fouling. When you’re fouling, putting the other team on the free throw line, and turning the ball over that’s just a combination for bad play.”

In just her second game back from an ACL tear, Mya Meredith was WKU’s leading scorer with 16 points along with seven rebounds, one steal, and an assist. Acacia Hayes was the team’s second-leading scorer with seven points. Jaylin Foster pulled down nine rebounds. Alexis Mead notched four steals.

WKU outrebounded the Bears, 33-30, and got off more shots (51-45, made more shots (18-17), and made more 3-pointers (5-3). However, the Lady Toppers turned the ball over 27 times and Cornell scored 25 points off those miscues while the Bears turned it over 21 times and WKU scored just 16 points off those turnovers. Cornell also shot 19 more free throws in the game, connecting on 20 total. WKU scored just nine points from the charity stripe.

The first half was a sluggish offensive effort for WKU. The Lady Toppers scored just 18 points in the first 20 minutes of action.

At the 4:17 mark of the third quarter, WKU began a 9-0 run that would bring the Lady Toppers within three points. After a pair of Cornell free throws, WKU scored four straight points to draw within one.

That would be as close as WKU would get. Cornell used a 13-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to distance themselves, 52-38. A 7-0 run by the Lady Toppers brought it back to a 6-point game, but the Lady Toppers were unable to extend that run.

WKU will be back in E.A. Diddle Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to host Lipscomb at 6:30 p.m.

