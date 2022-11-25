Purples football holds Thanksgiving Day practice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Securing the region title means that Bowling Green football is set to play in the semifinals the day after Thanksgiving.

In high school football, practicing on Thanksgiving Day is truly unlike anything else. For coaches, players, and alumni of Purples football, it’s a tradition that is back and better than ever.

“Last year we didn’t get this, and like I said they’re our family and so practicing out here on Thanksgiving just makes it a whole lot better. We get to see everybody, tell them how much we care about them, and all that. It’s just the family of it,” says senior wide receiver Zachary Burt.

All members of the Purple family came out to support the tradition.

Chazz Tooley, Purples football alumnus, says, “It’s like very surreal to think about because it’s like it wasn’t that long ago we were out here playing football. I mean everything’s changed now since we were out here, but it’s still family. Everybody out here is family somehow someway and to think about the good times and then wishing good luck to the players now. Playoff time is very hard. You’ve got to really be locked in and all this all that, and Thursday’s Thanksgiving practice was tradition at one point and now it’s back to it and it’s just very nice to be out here.”

For current players, this is a time to come together and unite as one. Senior defensive lineman DeAndre Wilson says, “You know, I think it’s a good thing that we have practice before Thanksgiving because we get to see our teammates and spend time with them at first, and then we also get to see our family, eat with our family, and we also get to eat with our teammates, too.”

As a coach, it’s memories like this that will be cherished forever. Purples head football coach Mark Spader adds, “It’s quite a tradition at our school, you know, as long as I’ve been around the program. It was a great evening that’s how we used to do it. Our alumni come in, you know, it’s great to see all the faces of the guys that played before and I think our kids really appreciate the program they’re a part of when that happens, so when we’re able to win a region that’s always the next thing we kind of talk about. Not many teams get to do it. We’ve got a coach on our staff this year that’s never been able to practice on Thanksgiving day, so we don’t want to overlook those special moments, and we know what the big goal is tomorrow night to win that game and hopefully be able to move on to the state championship, but just trying to enjoy those moments and something we can be thankful for on Thanksgiving.”

Bowling Green travels to Somerset to play Southwestern in the 5A semifinals on November 25th with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.