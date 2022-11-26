Small Business Saturday featuring a locally owned shop called “Jules with the Flowers”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Just as it comes year after year, the Saturday after Black Friday promotes, “Small business Saturday,” in efforts to encourage holiday shopping at the home-grown locally owned stores whereas the big-chain stores were most likely hit the day before.

So, we visited locally owned “Jules With the Flowers” off Broadway Avenue in Bowling Green to learn more about what they had to offer the community.

“We have a wide array of all different types of house plants, air plants, pots- stuff like that. We also have little ‘kitchy decor’ items and really just things that kind reach out to me as something fun and different that you might not be able to get everywhere else,” said store owner, Jules Sandlin.

The floral shop is a store more than a plant store, and the owner, Jules, mentions her job becomes personal when you go through big life events with the customers.

“I feel like I’m involved in people’s lives on a day-to-day basis for all the important events in their lives. I do weddings, funerals, if someone gets sick or a birthday. I feel like I hit all of these milestones in complete strangers lives and it’s kind of like those days that matter and it’s really neat to be a part of all of those big days,” said Sandlin.

As a WKU Horticulture graduate, Jules knew that Bowling Green was the place she wanted to ‘plant roots’ for her store especially after partaking in a floral design class in college.

“I’ve been kind of piddling with flowers since then and so about five years ago I started doing it on my own just out of a home studio and just went from there,” said Jules.

Jules said that she noticed Bowling Green needed a modern touch to a flower shop, almost reaching for a younger generation of flower buyers.

“There was kind of a niche that was missing here, and in bigger cities there’s very quirky little gift shops all over the place and Bowling Green just didn’t have that a couple years ago so here we go,” said Sandlin.

The owner explains that each customer is just as important as the next and she has been lucky enough to make so many more friends just since opening the store three years ago.

“I’ve learned a lot about the community and I’ve gotten involved with a lot of things in the community as well as I’ve met tons of people that I now call friends- people I did not know three years ago that come in the shop all the time. So that’s pretty cool. I feel like I’ve extended my friend group immensely,” said Sandlin.

Jules says she hopes to stay planted in Bowling Green for many more years to come, alongside the loyalty of her friends family and customers.

“I love being a part of this community, and I really want to stay here like we’re not going anywhere. We love it here,” said Jules.

You can support this locally owned shop by visiting their store at 802 Broadway Avenue, or you can visit their store online here.

Bowling Green is lucky enough to have a plethora of quality, small business in town, so don’t forget to check them out first before heading over to the big chains.

