WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road in Warren Co.

Officials say upon arrival, it was determined that a male passenger succumbed to injuries sustained when the vehicle “they” were in rolled over.

The WCSO was assisted on the scene by both the Medical Center EMS and the Coroner’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Woman charged in father’s murder released from jail as bond reduced
Recipient, Bowling Green resident, and donor, a Med Center nurse, in which they both give their...
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
More than 7,500 holiday wreaths needed for veterans’ graves
Man arrested in Simpson Co, wanted in Arkansas
Man arrested in Simpson Co, wanted in Arkansas
Bowling Green Students Incorporate Science with Parade Participation
Bowling Green Students Incorporate Science with Parade Participation
School groups make Thanksgiving boxes for donations
School groups make Thanksgiving boxes for donations