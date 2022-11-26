WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road in Warren Co.

Officials say upon arrival, it was determined that a male passenger succumbed to injuries sustained when the vehicle “they” were in rolled over.

The WCSO was assisted on the scene by both the Medical Center EMS and the Coroner’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

