Wind and Rain Arrive Saturday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday started with clouds but finished with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Saturday looks mild and dry before a storm system arrives Saturday night with rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds!

Winds could gust to near 40 mph Sunday (WBKO)

We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but a system moving in from the southern Plains Saturday is set to spread quite a bit of rain into the region. This is rain we could use, as anywhere from .50″-1″ is expected. Showers may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing severe is expected. Winds ramp up Saturday night, gusting at times to near 40 mph Sunday. Make sure anything loose in your yard is secured by Saturday evening!

Next week starts dry before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect more rain along with gusty winds with this one. Temps stay mild through Wednesday before December begins on a colder note. Another shower chance shows up Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain at night. Mild. High 61. Low 51. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy with showers and a few t/storms, mainly early. High 60. Low 40. Winds SW at 20 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 56. Low 39. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 74 (1896)

Record Low: -7 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.64″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 30)

