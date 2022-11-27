Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play.

According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible due to his grades. In the spring of 2022, Allen played in seven games but was completely unaware that he was ineligible. According to Stansbury, no one on the Kentucky coaching staff or other workers within the program knew of Allen’s ineligibility.

After Allen entered the portal and transferred to Western Kentucky, it wasn’t until right before the game against Akron, in the Cayman Islands Classic, that Rick Stansbury found out that Allen couldn’t play.

“The kid is the one getting punished. Nothing about that is right,” Stansbury said. “Nothing about that is right, that he is having to pay for mistakes that other people didn’t know, that’s responsible [for that], and punishing us, making him sit games.”

According to Stansbury, Kentucky received fines of $500 per game that Allen played during the spring semester. Allen played in seven games that totaled 25 minutes.

Allen has currently sat out of four games, Akron, Illinois State, Tulane, and most recently South Carolina State. The hope for Stansbury and the Hilltoppers is that Allen will be able to play after seven games.

