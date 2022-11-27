Wet Weekend!

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm tonight and into Sunday morning.
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers across our area tonight are expected to continue into Sunday morning. Some of these showers could produce a heavy amount of rain, along with gusty winds up to 40mph!

Grab those umbrellas and rain jackets, we are finally seeing a decent amount of rain! Early Sunday morning showers are expected to linger around, and it will be windy. Seeing a possible wind gust up to 40mph! As the day progresses we will start to see cloudy, but dry skies around lunchtime and into the evening. The high temperature Sunday near 60. Monday will be our most pleasant day of the week with partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-50s. Mid-week we are expecting showers to return bringing us some much needed rain!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Windy with showers and a few t/storms, mainly early. High 60. Low 40. Winds SW at 20 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 54. Low 42. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers likely. Breezy. High 65. Low 57. Winds S at 18mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1921)

Record Low: 14 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.79″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-7.12″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 36)

