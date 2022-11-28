AG office selects 12 counties for 2022 post-general election audit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that, consistent with state law, 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit.

The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.

“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits,” said Cameron. “I am thankful to our Department of Criminal Investigations, the county clerks, and their staff for working together to perform these audits to ensure Kentucky’s elections remain free and fair.”

During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which amended KRS 15.243 to expand the Attorney General’s independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than 5 percent of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties.

Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections. Counties audited following the 2022 primary election were not eligible for today’s drawing and included Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle and Grayson Counties.

The post-election audits conducted by DCI in each of these counties did not uncover any criminal conduct.

After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties drawn, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

