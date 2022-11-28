AG office selects 12 counties for 2022 post-general election audit

Daniel Cameron
Daniel Cameron
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that, consistent with state law, 12 randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit.

The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.

“Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits,” said Cameron. “I am thankful to our Department of Criminal Investigations, the county clerks, and their staff for working together to perform these audits to ensure Kentucky’s elections remain free and fair.”

During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which amended KRS 15.243 to expand the Attorney General’s independent inquiry of potential election irregularities from not fewer than 5 percent of Kentucky counties to not fewer than 12 counties.

Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections. Counties audited following the 2022 primary election were not eligible for today’s drawing and included Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle and Grayson Counties.

The post-election audits conducted by DCI in each of these counties did not uncover any criminal conduct.

After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties drawn, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontaie Allen
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
Police release photo of robbery suspect.
BGPD on scene of bank robbery
Fatal Accident (gfx)
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

Ky. state senator Ralph Alvarado has been appointed to be commissioner for the Tennessee...
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is joining the crowded Kentucky gubernatorial race.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded Ky. gubernatorial race
Sen. Mike Wilson
Bowling Green’s Sen. Mike Wilson to continue as Majority Whip
Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is...
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges Supreme Court to allow pro-life laws to stand