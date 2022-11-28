BGPD on scene of bank robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a robbery at a bank off Campbell Lane.

Police are at the Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane.

Scanner traffic indicates that police are searching for a suspect nearby. That person is described as male, wearing black clothes, sunglasses, and a toboggan/cap.

Reported bank robbery at Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. Police just sent me this photo of the suspect. We’re live on midday pic.twitter.com/6tWpApslH3 — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) November 28, 2022

On scene at an active police scene at Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane and Harvard Drive. @kellydeannews will have more live at MidDay. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/OD7DBWZo6K — Will Whaley (@Will_Whaley_) November 28, 2022

WBKO News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we get more information.

