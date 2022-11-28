BGPD on scene of bank robbery

Police release photo of robbery suspect.
Police release photo of robbery suspect.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a robbery at a bank off Campbell Lane.

Police are at the Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane.

Scanner traffic indicates that police are searching for a suspect nearby. That person is described as male, wearing black clothes, sunglasses, and a toboggan/cap.

WBKO News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we get more information.

