ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boyce Community Center will host their annual Christmas parade Sunday Dec. 4.

The entry fee is one new unopened toy donation to benefit “Toys for Tots.”

The parade line-up begins at 1 p.m. and it will roll at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on the parade, visit the Boyce Community Center’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.