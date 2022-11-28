BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’s a quiet start to the work week. Clouds will stay in our area through much of the morning and afternoon with seasonable temperatures expected later.

Cloudy Monday before storms arrive Tuesday!

You don’t have to worry about rain today, but a frontal boundary will change that as we head closer to Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for some strong to severe storms throughout that time frame. All of our viewing area is split between a slight risk (west of BG) and a marginal risk (for those east of BG) according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main threat at the moment will be locally damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail. Thursday will be our best day of the week weather wise, seeing mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid-40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 54. Low 42. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers and possible T-storms. Breezy. High 65. Low 53. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers and possible T-storm. Sunny afternoon. High 60. Low 25. Winds NW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (1909)

Record Low Today: 0 (1887)

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.32″

So Far This Month: 1.84 (-1.44″)

So Far This Year: 38.55″ (-6.77″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

