A few severe storms possible late Tuesday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been quite some time since we’ve dealt with severe storms in South-Central KY. There is potential for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, however.

A “First Alert Weather Day” has been declared for late Tuesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (WBKO)

A fast-moving frontal system is expected to spark off showers and thunderstorms in our region Tuesday evening. The best chance for strongest storms is from about 8pm-3am Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday. At this time, a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms exists in the green-shaded area on the map below, with a Slight Risk for areas south and west of Bowling Green.

Marginal to Slight Risk for severe in South-Central KY (WBKO)

The greatest potential for widespread severe storms and tornadoes is in the tan and red-shaded areas over western Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and into the lower Mississippi Valley.

While organized severe storms are not likely for South-Central KY, a few cells could produce locally damaging wind gusts, some hail, and an isolated tornado or two. Because the storms will arrive late at night and continue into the overnight hours, it is important that you leave cell phones and have NOAA weather radios on “alert” mode. Our WBKO First Alert Weather app can be downloaded through this link: https://www.wbko.com/page/apps/.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday night (WBKO)

We will keep you updated on storm timing and threats tonight through Tuesday.

