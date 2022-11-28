Leitchfield teen reported missing, police seeking tips on her whereabouts

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning.

According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.

Police said her whereabouts are unknown.

Katie Reed is approximately 5′7′' and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown hair, which is longer than shoulder length, and hazel eyes. She’s believed to be wearing black leggings, a hoodie, and white slide-style sandals.

If you have seen her, or know where she may be, contact police at 270-259-0303 or 270-259-3850.

