Leitchfield teen reported missing, police seeking tips on her whereabouts

Police are searching for a teen reported missing on Monday morning.
Police are searching for a teen reported missing on Monday morning.(Leitchfield Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning.

According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.

Police said her whereabouts are unknown.

Katie Reed is approximately 5′7′' and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown hair, which is longer than shoulder length, and hazel eyes. She’s believed to be wearing black leggings, a hoodie, and white slide-style sandals.

If you have seen her, or know where she may be, contact police at 270-259-0303 or 270-259-3850.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontaie Allen
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
Police release photo of robbery suspect.
BGPD on scene of bank robbery
Fatal Accident (gfx)
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say

Latest News

Suspect is being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the Warren County Jail.
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter
Photo of suspect has been released.
BGPD investigating bank robbery, suspect description released
Daniel Cameron
AG office selects 12 counties for 2022 post-general election audit
Bowling Green police are investigating a death.
Death investigation underway at Bowling Green home