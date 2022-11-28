Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night.

According to court records, police arrived to an accident at 1028 Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25.

EMS attempted to provide medical care to a man laying on the ground, but EMS advised police the man was already dead.

He was identified as Glennis Speck, 66.

Family members told police the driver of the ATV was Celeste Matthews, 33, of Leitchfield, and had fled the scene near the wood line of the property.

Police later found Matthews sitting in a ditch on Cemetery Road.

According to the citation, Matthews admitted to drinking whiskey prior to driving the ATV with Speck. She also stated neither were wearing a seat belt.

She said she flipped the ATV as she came around a curve.

Matthews was later arrested. She’s in the Warren County Jail charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving a motor vehicle under the influence.

She’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.