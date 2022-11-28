More rain on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.

More rain is headed our way with strong winds attached to it. (WBKO)

As we head into the work week, Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, we are tracking the potential for some strong to severe storms. Our area is currently under a marginal risk according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main threat at the moment will be locally damaging winds, heavy rain, and possible hail. Thursday will be our best day of the week weather wise, seeing mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid-40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 54. Low 42. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers and possible T-storms. Breezy. High 65. Low 53. Winds S at 15mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers and possible T-storm. Sunny afternoon. High 60. Low 25. Winds NWN at 15mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 55

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 78 (1927)

Record Low: 13 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.27″

Monthly Precip: 1.79″ (-1.49″)

Yearly Precip: 38.50″ (-6.82″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 13)

