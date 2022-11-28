Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A family game night in Tulsa turned violent and led to an assault charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Saturday evening.

Police said a family was playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

“After knocking over the Monopoly board and turning over furniture, another family member told Armstrong and his stepfather to take the fight outside,” police said.

The two went outside, where Armstrong pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street at gunpoint, police said. Armstrong admitted to firing one round.

The stepsister called 911 and said Armstrong chased them down the street with a gun and fired a shot at her and her father.

When officers arrived, they arrested Armstrong. They also found Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room.

Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“Armstrong won’t be able to use the ‘get out of jail free’ card for this one,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release photo of robbery suspect.
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
Dontaie Allen
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
Family members told police the driver of the ATV was Celeste Matthews, 33, of Leitchfield, and...
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
Larry Sutton
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
Fatal Accident (gfx)
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident

Latest News

Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club delivered 400 pairs of shoes to 4 local elementary schools for...
Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club gifts shoes to local elementary students
Nearly 400 pairs were donated to Bowling Green students.
Bowling Green Rotary Club donates shoes to local students
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Letter: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Alito violated ethics standards
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Safety policy not enforced before Michigan school shooting
Holinde is now a Kentucky Colonel.
WBKO's Shane Holinde awarded prestigious state recognition