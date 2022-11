Sports Connection 11/27 Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advances to the 5A State Championship game after beating Southwestern 47-20. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down their road to the championship. Later we talk to Greenwood Girl’s Basketball head coach Zach Simpson followed by Barren County Boy’s Basketball head coach Warren Cunningham.

Sports Connection 11/27 - Zach Simpson interview

Sports Connection 11/27 - Warren Cunningham interview

