Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds didn’t want to budge Monday, but we’ll catch some clearing tonight. The quiet weather will be short-lived, though: The threat for strong thunderstorms exists late Tuesday night!

Windy and warmer Tuesday

Tuesday starts with a mix of sun and clouds before clouds thicken during the afternoon. An approaching cold front will trigger one round scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening (mainly after 3pm). Another round of showers and storms is likely after about 8pm, going into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threat with any storm that turns severe is locally damaging wind gusts. However, some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for severe will be over well before daybreak Wednesday.

Colder air pours into the region Wednesday afternoon and sticks around through the first day of December. We then warm back up with southerly winds Friday. Our weather pattern remains active into Christmas parade weekend, though. Each day Friday through Monday carries a chance for showers.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers and possible T-storms. Becoming windy. Warm. High 68. Low 42. Winds SW at 20mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and turning cooler. AM High 58. Low 23. Winds NWN at 15mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 45. Low 29. Low NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 76 (1927)

Record Low: 0 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.27″

Monthly Precip: 1.84″ (-1.59″)

Yearly Precip: 38.55″ (-6.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 58)

