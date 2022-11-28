VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3

Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave.

“We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”

There are several things that visitors can do after the parade, including cave tours across the world’s longest underground suspension bridge and many places to shop or eat.

There will also be another parade in Munfordville at 1 p.m.

For more information, call (270) 786-2860.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontaie Allen
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
Fatal Accident (gfx)
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
More rain is headed our way with strong winds attached to it.
More rain on the way!

Latest News

Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
View from the hill
View from the hill
Celebrating Small Business Saturday
Featuring Jules with the Flowers on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday in Southcentral Kentucky
Small Business Saturday in Southcentral Kentucky