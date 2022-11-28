VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave.

“We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”

There are several things that visitors can do after the parade, including cave tours across the world’s longest underground suspension bridge and many places to shop or eat.

There will also be another parade in Munfordville at 1 p.m.

For more information, call (270) 786-2860.

