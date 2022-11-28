WCPS holds coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is holding a coat drive for students affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in July.

Along with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the district will collect new winter coats, hoodies, gloves and hats.

The county’s Board of Education is accepting donations until Wednesday Nov. 30 at the Central Office at 303 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green.

