WKU Volleyball will be heading to Lexington for the NCAA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Volleyball team found out its fate for the NCAA tournament at its Selection Sunday watch party, Sunday night.

We didn’t have to wait too long to figure out where the Hilltoppers would end up. The team watched its name come up on the tv where it was announced that they will be traveling across the state to Lexington.

If you’ve been following WKU over the past five years or so, you’d know they always end up in the same bracket as Kentucky or Louisville. And this year they could face the Wildcats in the second round.

WKU got the sixth seed in Stanford’s bracket and will be traveling to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington for the first two rounds.

They will take on the Bowling Green Falcons.

Back in September the Hilltoppers traveled to Bowling Green, Ohio, and defeated the falcons 3-to-1 in the Hampton Inn Invitational. In that game, the two split the first two sets before WKU took over the last two to pull it out.

Lauren Matthews led the way with 17 kills and 8 blocks. Paige Briggs had 16 kills...Nine digs...And three aces. Callie Bauer had two kills, two blocks, 10 digs, and 40 assists.

The tops held the falcons to a .198 hitting percentage and forced 24 attack errors. In its two previous matchups...WKU has won both games with a 6-to-1 advantage in sets.

The tops will look to continue its winning ways against bowling green on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.