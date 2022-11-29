Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide.

Police said one of the two juvenile suspects shot Kwik Sak clerk Vishal Patel at a gas station located at 4890 Lebanon Pike in Nashville.

Police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. on Monday, and according to our sister station, WSMV, the teens left the scene in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to Davis’ relative.

Detectives located the stolen Sorrento at a nearby fast food restaurant, where the two teenagers were taken into custody, according to police.

The two were also charged with aggravated robbery and are suspected of another robbery on Sunday.

BREAKING: Shawn Davis & Demarcus Boyd, both 15 & from KY, will be charged during the night with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of the Kwik Sak employee. pic.twitter.com/cvIdrEONrJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2022

