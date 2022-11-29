Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club gifts shoes to local elementary students

Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club delivered 400 pairs of shoes to 4 local elementary schools for children in need. The children were selected by their Family Resource Centers to receive the shoes.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early this morning, members of the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club purchased 400 pairs of brand-new shoes from Shoe Carnival and delivered them to four local elementary schools.

Christmas came early for students selected by their school’s Family Resource Center as they received the gift of shoes. This is part of the Rotary Club’s annual Shoes for Kids Project. The pre-selection process ensured that the correct number and sizes of shoes were purchased by the club.

At Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, students arrived in the gym to try on and leave with their new shoes.

“I had one of the students that said ‘I will be able to walk all day long in these shoes,” said Delvagus Jackson, Principal of Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary.

The staff and students appreciate the Rotary Club’s generosity to their students.

“We saw today where some of them were probably wearing siblings’ shoes or maybe somebody else’s shoes in their family,” said Duncan Hines, a Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club member. “Having the right sized pair of shoes gives them the confidence to go to school, to play more outside to do things, it’s very important. The foundation of everything you do is with your shoes,” said Hines.

