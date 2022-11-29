Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

(WCAX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.

Officials say most of the time quakes under 4.0 on the Richter scale are not felt, but occasionally some are.

