Franklin police searching for information in hit and run

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information in a hit and run case.

Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with “severe injuries” and the suspected vehicle traveled northbound on South Railroad Street.

Description is limited but a witness described the vehicle as a “light colored truck,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 270-586-7167 or dispatch at 270-586-8824.

