Lady Topper fan bus scheduled for NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional in Lexington

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green (OH) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. CT.

For just $70, fans will receive an all-session pass (ticket for both Thursday and Friday’s matches) for postseason action in Lexington along with transportation to and from Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Thursday’s bus will begin loading at 11:30 a.m. CT and depart promptly at noon. Pick up will be located at South Campus off of Campbell Lane and return back to Bowling Green immediately after the match.

If the Hilltoppers are to advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. CT, match against the winner of No. 12-seed Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago, another fan bus will depart from Western Kentucky University’s South Campus on Friday at 2 p.m. CT and depart at 2:30 p.m. CT. Transportation would cost $50 ($12 additionally if you did not purchase the all-session ticket) per person to make the trip on Friday.

Call the HAF Office at 270-745-5321 to reserve a seat. Space is limited and orders will be fulfilled on a first come, first serve basis. In the event WKU advances to the second round and you are signed up for the Friday fan bus, your credit card will automatically be charged.

The deadline to RSVP for Thursday’s match is Tuesday (Nov. 29) at noon, while the deadline for Friday’s match is Wednesday (Nov. 30) at noon. Both deadlines are open until spots are filled.

