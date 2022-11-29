Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued.

Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Russellville Police Department were notified that an attempt to locate Brogan was occurring by Ohio law enforcement in a murder investigation.

Police found Brogan’s vehicle at a home in Bluegrass Meadows, and later found Brogan at this home.

Police tased Brogan after he did not comply with police commands, according to reports.

The taser did not work, and Brogan charged the police officer knocking himself and the officer to the ground, according to reports.

Brogan grabbed the officer’s rifle trying to take it off the officer’s chest, and was eventually detained by other officers, according to police.

Brogan remains housed in the Logan County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He appeared in court on Monday.

