Shane Holinde, other WBKO staff members receive Kentucky Colonel honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, former IT Director Kodie Barner and production member Jackson Hamilton were all honored with the prestigious award of Kentucky Colonel on Monday.

The Kentucky Colonel award is a lifelong honor that recognizes individuals for their noteworthy accomplishments and service to the community. Former WBKO meteorologist Ethan Emery was also recently honored as Kentucky Colonel.

Holinde, Jackson, Emery and Barner were recognized for their extensive storm coverage from December 10-11, 2021. Holinde and Emery remained on air for ten-plus hours with wall-to-wall severe storm coverage the night of the deadly storms. While not seen on camera, Barner and Jackson were just as important that night as they worked behind the scenes in production for the same amount of time.

“To be mentioned among the Kentucky Colonel is truly is an honor... My late grandfather, John S. (“Rat”) Fulkerson, was a veteran of WW1 and was named a KY Colonel in 1990. I hope I made you proud, Grandad,” Holinde said.

WBKO Staff Members honored as Kentucky Colonel. (WBKO)

