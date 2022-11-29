BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready to be weather aware this evening as we track scattered storm activity in our viewing area. Have those phone weather notifications turned ON from until tomorrow morning.

Strong to severe storms possible later tonight

We could see a couple of showers this afternoon, but the main line of thunderstorms wont arrive until later tonight; likely after about 8pm, going into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threat with any storm that turns severe is locally damaging wind gusts ranging anywhere from 45-60mph. However, some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for severe will be over well before daybreak Wednesday.

Colder air pours into the region Wednesday afternoon and sticks around through the first day of December. We then warm back up with southerly winds Friday. Our weather pattern remains active into Christmas parade weekend, though. Each day Friday through Monday carries a chance for showers.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers and possible T-storms. Becoming windy. Warm. High 68. Low 42. Winds SW at 20mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and turning cooler. AM High 58. Low 23. Winds NWN at 15mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 45. Low 29. Low NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (1909)

Record Low Today: 0 (1887)

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.32″

So Far This Month: 1.84 (-1.44″)

So Far This Year: 38.55″ (-6.77″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

