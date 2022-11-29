Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

Gusty winds and heavy rain, a few severe storms possible
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One round of showers moved through Tuesday afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in tonight. A few of storms may be strong to severe.

Much colder next two days!

The main thunderstorm activity with an approaching cold front arrives tonight; likely after about 7pm, going into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threat with any storm that turns severe is locally damaging wind gusts ranging anywhere from 45-60mph. However, some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for severe will be over well before daybreak Wednesday.

Make sure you have a way to receive any warning information late tonight. Download our WBKO First Alert Weather App here: https://www.wbko.com/page/apps/

Colder air pours into the region Wednesday afternoon and sticks around through the first day of December. We then warm back up with southerly winds Friday. Our weather pattern remains active into Christmas parade weekend, though. Each day Friday through Monday carries a chance for showers.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and turning cooler. AM High 59, temps falling into the low 40s. Low 21. Winds NWN at 10mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 45. Low 29. Low E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible late. High 58. Low 49. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 77 (1927)

Record Low: 9 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-1.71″)

Yearly Precip: 38.58″ (-7.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members told police the driver of the ATV was Celeste Matthews, 33, of Leitchfield, and...
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
Police release photo of robbery suspect.
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
Larry Sutton
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
Two Kentucky teens have been arrested for a Nashville murder
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible later tonight
Strong to severe storms possible later tonight
Strong to severe storms possible later tonight
Strong to severe storms possible later tonight
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning
Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect for Tue night/early Wed morning
Strong storms possible Tuesday night