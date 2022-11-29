Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One round of showers moved through Tuesday afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in tonight. A few of storms may be strong to severe.

Much colder next two days!

The main thunderstorm activity with an approaching cold front arrives tonight; likely after about 7pm, going into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threat with any storm that turns severe is locally damaging wind gusts ranging anywhere from 45-60mph. However, some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat for severe will be over well before daybreak Wednesday.

Colder air pours into the region Wednesday afternoon and sticks around through the first day of December. We then warm back up with southerly winds Friday. Our weather pattern remains active into Christmas parade weekend, though. Each day Friday through Monday carries a chance for showers.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and turning cooler. AM High 59, temps falling into the low 40s. Low 21. Winds NWN at 10mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 45. Low 29. Low E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible late. High 58. Low 49. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 77 (1927)

Record Low: 9 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-1.71″)

Yearly Precip: 38.58″ (-7.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 22)

