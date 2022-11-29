Teen suspects arrested in fatal Kwik Sak shooting; victim identified

Demarcus Boyd and Shawn Davis
By Danica Sauter and Danielle Jackson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police say they have arrested suspects responsible for a fatal shooting at a Kwik Sak gas station Monday afternoon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of the two juvenile suspects shot Kwik Sak clerk Vishal Patel at the gas station located at 4890 Lebanon Pike.

The 36-year-old clerk was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Police said David and Boyd sped away from the gas station in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to Davis’ relative. Detectives located the stolen Sorrento at a nearby Arby’s on Lebanon Pike, where the two teenagers were taken into custody before 8 p.m.

Davis and Boyd were also charged with aggravated robbery. Police said the teens are suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday. The suspects entered the store, took all the cash from the register at gunpoint and left on foot. Both teenagers admitted to their involvement during an interview with detectives, according to police.

Shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
Shooting at Kwik Sak gas station(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

