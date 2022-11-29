Two Hilltoppers declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday afternoon, two Hilltoppers announced that they are declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kahlef Hailassie and Daewood Davis both posted a personal message to their Twitter accounts expressing their desire to enter the draft.

Hailassie came as a transfer from Oregon and has played in 23 games for the Hilltoppers. So far he has 108 tackles,16 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Davis also came from Oregon and shined in the Hilltoppers’ offense. Totaling 80 catches for one-thousand-318 yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 games.

The NFL draft is on April 27th.

