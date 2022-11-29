VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm 2022 Teen Angel donation blast set for Dec. 2nd

Crocker Law Firm has been a matching partner for Teen Angel since 2010.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be hosting their 12th Annual Teen Angel donation blast on Friday, December 2nd from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks on Scottsville Road.

“It serves the Bowling Green, and Warren County, students who are 13 and older, who have families who may be struggling to provide Christmas for them,” Cyndi Crocker with Crocker Law Firm said, “People adopt angels and people donate. But the vast majority of the gifts are bought by the people who work in the youth services centers. And what we do on Friday this year, is have a big blast, where we try to get as many donations as we can in.”

Crocker Law Firm will also match each individual donation made during the event and has been a matching partner for Teen Angel since 2010.

Through the generosity of the donors, they have been able to help every single teenager who qualifies for the program.

“It’s different than when you’re buying toys for little kids,” Crocker said, “These teenagers, they get clothes, they get equipment, so they can participate in sports, they get winter coats. I mean, I’ve seen the piles of stuff they buy for them, and it’s stuff that’s going to make a difference in their lives all year long. And it also gives them a nice Christmas morning.”

Last year was the largest day of giving with over $28,000 raised for teens in the Bowling Green/Warren County areas. The grand total donated since 2010 is $253,681.17.

The event is sponsored by the law firm and WDNS D93.

For more information, visit commed.us.

Crocker Law Firm 2022 Teen Angel donation blast set for Dec. 2nd
