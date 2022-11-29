WCSO looking for man in connection to early morning shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured.

Officials say the sheriff’s office dispatch was notified by Bowling Green Police Department of a shooting in the early hours on Nov. 29.

They say deputies spoke to the victim of the shooting, who said Thomas Price brandished a handgun and shot them in the head.

Deputies responded to 855 Haley Price Road and searched for Price but have not located him at this time.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment, and the investigation continues.

Those who have seen Price or know of his whereabouts should contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 270-842-1633 or 911.

