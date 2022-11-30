BGFD respond to fire at Best Western Plus hotel

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at the Best Western Plus hotel on Mel Browning Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29.

Officials say a hotel employee reported hearing popping sounds and could see fire and black smoke.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke in the lobby and the fire alarm blaring inside the three-story hotel.

Fire department says crews deployed two attack lines and made a knock on the fire, ensuring no further spread.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

