Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night.
Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.
Rhodes created a small-town Kentucky Christmas parade out of gingerbread and took home the first-place prize.
She was joined by baking assistant Jennifer Mackin from Louisville.
