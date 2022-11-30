Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade

Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread...
Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.(Rob Pryce | Food Network)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night.

Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Rhodes created a small-town Kentucky Christmas parade out of gingerbread and took home the first-place prize.

She was joined by baking assistant Jennifer Mackin from Louisville.

