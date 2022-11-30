Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night.

Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Rhodes created a small-town Kentucky Christmas parade out of gingerbread and took home the first-place prize.

She was joined by baking assistant Jennifer Mackin from Louisville.

