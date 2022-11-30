Missing Bowling Green teen found

BGPD search for missing juvenile
BGPD search for missing juvenile(BGPD)
By WBKO News Staff
Nov. 30, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.

Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.

If you see Vycktoria, please contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000.

