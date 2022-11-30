A chilly start to December!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was quiet and sunny after a stormy Tuesday night, but it was MUCH colder! The chill hangs around as we close out November and enter into December.

Rain chances bookend our weekend

We stay dry and cold through Thursday. Expect highs only in the 40s Thursday afternoon, even with wall-to-wall sunshine. A few high clouds move in Thursday night, but no precip is expected.

Clouds increase heading into Friday, and so does the south breeze, which may gust to near 30 mph at times Friday afternoon! A few showers are possible late Friday with rain and a few rumbles of thunder from our next system Friday night. At this time, it appears most if not all rain from this front moves out in time for Bowling Green’s Christmas Parade Saturday morning (9:30am). We look dry for all other Christmas parades Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

More active weather is showing up Sunday through Tuesday. The front that clears our region Saturday morning lifts back northward as a warm front Sunday afternoon before stalling. This means more rain chances Sunday night through Tuesday night. Temps look mild to begin next week before colder air returns next Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 47. Low 29. Low NE at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible late. High 58. Low 47. Winds S at 17 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: AM showers, then becoming mostly sunny. High 55. Low 30. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 76 (2006)

Record Low: 4 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (-0.05″)

Yearly Precip: 39;.59″ (-6.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40- a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 13)

