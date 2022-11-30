BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite storms last night, our viewing area got some much needed rain. As of the last drought update, most of our region is under a moderate to severe drought.

Clouds move out for Wednesday!

All of our viewing area got rain, with those along and east of I-65 getting more than those west of it. Clouds will clear out as we continue through our morning, with sunny conditions expected later. Temperatures will also feel MUCH cooler. Afternoon temperatures today will only make it to the 40s! We then warm back up with southerly winds Friday. Our weather pattern remains active into Christmas parade weekend, though. Each day Friday through Monday carries a chance for showers.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and turning cooler. AM High 59, temps falling into the low 40s. Low 21. Winds NWN at 10mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 45. Low 29. Low E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers possible late. High 58. Low 49. Winds S at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High Today: 76 (2006)

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.32″

So Far This Month: 0.99 (-0.75″)

So Far This Year: 39.54″ (-6.08″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

