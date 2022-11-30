First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65.

A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times.

The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65.

Expect traffic delays as the scene is still processed.

We will have more as information is released.

