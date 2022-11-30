First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65.
A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times.
The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65.
Expect traffic delays as the scene is still processed.
We will have more as information is released.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.