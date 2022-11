BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed one person is dead in a vehicle wreck in Barren County.

Priddy said the wreck happened at Goodnight-Hiseville Road and North Jackson Highway.

The road is closed for scene reconstruction.

We will have more information as it is released.

