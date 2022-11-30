The Medical Center at Scottsville to host Make the Season Bright tree lighting Dec. 5

Med Center Health Foundation hosts "Make the Season Bright"
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Make the Season Bright is returning to The Medical Center at Scottsville this holiday season on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

The event will be at the hospital’s campus at 456 Burnley Road and is free to the public.

Make the Season Bright serves as a fundraiser to benefit the Med Center Health Foundation. Until Dec. 31, you can purchase a holiday light in honor or memory of someone special in your life.

Lights are available at $10, $25, $50, or $100 levels.

All funds raised will benefit The Medical Center at Scottsville. Visit medcenterhealth.org/foundation to learn more or to purchase a light.

