Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kentucky teens have been arrested for a Nashville murder
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
Warren County Sheriff's Office looking for Thomas Price in connection to shooting.
WCSO looking for man in connection to early morning shooting
Family members told police the driver of the ATV was Celeste Matthews, 33, of Leitchfield, and...
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
Monica Goodwin (left) and Erica Goodwin (right) have been charged with manslaughter.
Two Ky. women charged with manslaughter after toddler drowning
Cornelius Brogan
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County

Latest News

A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace aide resigns over ‘unacceptable’ comments made toward Black charity founder
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues
DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
Med Center Health Foundation hosts "Make the Season Bright"
The Medical Center at Scottsville to host Make the Season Bright tree lighting Dec. 5