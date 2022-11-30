This week’s JA People of Action features Whitney Kinslow

This week’s JA People of Action features Whitney Kinslow, Marketing Director at Crocker Law Firm and Board Chair for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Whitney’s favorite part of JA is “how the volunteer is enriched just as much as the students are!” She also said, “Junior Achievement succeeds because it understands that the path to a brighter future begins with our greatest assets, our youth. The children of today are the leaders of our future and it is imperative that we do everything in our power to equip them with the tools they need to be successful.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

