BGFD investigating house fire on W. Main Avenue
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house fire on West Main Avenue Wednesday night is still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department.
The fire was at a home on the 500 block of West Main Avenue.
Multiple callers told BGFD they saw a house on fire in the area, and the department found a one and a half story house on fire going through the roof of the home.
No injuries were reported.
