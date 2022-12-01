BGFD investigating house fire on W. Main Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house fire on West Main Avenue Wednesday night is still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department.

The fire was at a home on the 500 block of West Main Avenue.

Multiple callers told BGFD they saw a house on fire in the area, and the department found a one and a half story house on fire going through the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported.

