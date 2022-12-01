BGFD investigating house fire on W. Main Avenue

The Bowling Green Fire Department is investigating house fire on West Main Avenue.
By WBKO News Staff
Dec. 1, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house fire on West Main Avenue Wednesday night is still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department.

The fire was at a home on the 500 block of West Main Avenue.

Multiple callers told BGFD they saw a house on fire in the area, and the department found a one and a half story house on fire going through the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported.

