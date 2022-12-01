Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.

The suspect then left the bank in a silver four-door Buick LeSabre, driving down Campbell Lane. The man is described as a black male with a goatee, wearing a brown toboggan, black long sleeve shirt, dark blue pants, black shoes, and sunglasses.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

