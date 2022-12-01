Edmonson County swears in new sheriff early

By Sarah Walters
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s looking like there’s a new sheriff in town, or should we say county?

After former Sheriff Shane Doyle announced an early retirement, Sheriff James Vincent was sworn in over a month early as sheriff of Edmonson County.

Vincent won the primary election in May and ran unopposed in the November general election. Vincent said being sheriff was a dream he’s always had, and that he’s excited to be home and do good for the people.

“We’re going to uphold the law, we’re going to make the sheriff’s office easier for us,” Vincent said. “You can contact me anytime, day or night. My phone number has been put out on Facebook and in the newspapers, and my office door’s always open.”

Vincent and his staff immediately assumed their duties after being sworn in.

The remaining county officials will be sworn in at the end of the year.

