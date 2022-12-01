Horses of Hope featuring Warren County artists on display this Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nearly a year since the December tornadoes devastated much of Southcentral Kentucky, but four local student artists are trying to raise money for their local communities.

The three Independence Bank-funded “Horses of Hope” will be presented at Keeneland in Lexington during the LexArts “‘Fabulous at 50′ Anniversary Celebration & Auction.”

All the money raised at the auction will go towards family resource centers at Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools.

Brad Howard, President and Loan Officer for the Bowling Green Independence Bank, said the students who helped with this project greatly benefitted from it right after tragedy struck.

“When we first got together back in February for them to paint the horse, it was interesting how quiet they were. They were a little bit reserved about what happened,” said Howard. “By April, when the horses were finished and completed, and we all went to the State Capitol, they were much different people. It was really interesting to see how far they had come along. I think it was very soothing for them to be able to do that project.”

Howard said the horses will not be auctioned off, but will still help raise a significant amount of money for Warren County.

“This Friday, they are actually going to be a part of the auction itself and the Keeneland horse sales,” said Howard. “There are going to be 60 horses that are going to be auctioned off, but after the first 30 are sold, then they are going to discuss our three horses that we have. They are not going to be auctioned off because each community is raising funds individually.”

Independence Bank has set up a GoFundMe page for those who are unable to attend in Lexington.

