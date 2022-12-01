Juwuan Jones represents WKU on C-USA All-Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU redshirt senior defensive end Juwuan Jones has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team the league announced Thursday.

Jones is a third-time All-Academic Team selection (2020, 2021) and boasts a 4.00 GPA in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration. Jones is a two-time recipient of the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and a member of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

In 13 games this season, he has compiled 39 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, two hurries, and an interception and a fumble recovery.

Jones was also named to the CSC Academic All-District Team earlier this season and is already a two-time Academic All-American.

Jones and the rest of the Hilltoppers are awaiting their bowl game destination after completing an 8-5 record this season.

